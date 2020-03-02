NU Blasts Arizona State

Phoenix, Ariz. – Nebraska’s offense exploded for 17 hits and five home runs, as the Huskers overcame a 5-0 deficit to knock off 12th-ranked Arizona State, 18-10, in the series finale at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Leighton Banjoff blasted two home runs and tallied six RBIs in a 4-for-6 effort. Spencer Schwellenbach also produced four hits, while Jaxon Hallmark compiled three hits, including a home run, to help lead NU’s offense. Cam Chick and Joe Acker also homered, as NU (2-7) salvaged the series against the Sun Devils. Sophomore left-hander Cade Povich, making his third start of the season, recorded seven strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk in 5.0 innings of work.

On the season, Povich has a team-high 22 strikeouts and only one walk. Paul Tillotson came out of the bullpen for 3.0 innings, allowing a pair of runs, before Trey Kissack pitched the final 1.0 inning in scoreless fashion. As a pitching staff, the Huskers didn’t allow any walks on Sunday. The Huskers return to action next weekend when they open their home schedule with a four-game series against Columbia at Hawks Field. Tickets for the series, which begins Friday at 1:35 p.m. (CT), can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/tickets.