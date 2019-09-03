NU & Colorado Prepare For Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – It’s going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren’t born yet or can’t remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12. The vibe in Lincoln this week is that the rivalry is still alive heading into Saturday’s game in Boulder, Colorado. Nebraska is still seething from last year’s loss and what the Huskers believe was an intentional injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez