The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced Monday morning that Nebraska’s Sept. 21st football game at Illinois will kick off at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on BTN. The game can also be heard along the Husker Sports Network.
NU To Play Illinois At Night
Adrian Martinez set 11 school records as a freshman in 2018. Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments