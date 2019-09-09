class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406539 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
NU To Play Illinois At Night | KRVN Radio

NU To Play Illinois At Night

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 9, 2019
NU To Play Illinois At Night
Adrian Martinez set 11 school records as a freshman in 2018. Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced Monday morning that Nebraska’s  Sept. 21st football game at Illinois will kick off at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on BTN. The game can also be heard along the Husker Sports Network.

