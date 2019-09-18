NU vs Stanford Tonight

The No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash that players, coaches and fans have been anticipating throughout this young volleyball season has arrived as Nebraska hosts Stanford at the Devaney Center. Stanford now arrives in Lincoln fresh off a five-set loss to Minnesota that ended its 37-match winning streak. Perhaps not the best time to face a team with six returning starters, including the two-time AVCA National Player of the Year. It matches teams that have won the last four national titles, two apiece. Nebraska coach John Cook says his unbeaten team isn’t worthy of its new No. 1 ranking because the Huskers haven’t yet played the toughest competition, whereas Stanford will be playing its fifth straight Top 10 opponent. The Cardinal has already defeated No. 7 Florida, No. 3 Texas and No. 3 Penn State. “I’m looking forward for the opportunity for our team to be able to play against them,” Cook said, “for us to see where we’re at and how hard we have to compete and how clean of volleyball we have to play when we want to play with the best.

Team-wise, Nebraska again leads the Big Ten Conference with an opponent hitting percentage of .123 after holding four of seven foes to below .100 hitting. This is Nebraska’s fifth all-time No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, and three will have been against Stanford. The only other such match in Lincoln came in 1995, when the Huskers lost in four games to Stanford at the NU Coliseum. Nebraska, 7-0 for the first time since 2016, will be playing before a hyped, sold-out crowd at the Devaney Sports Center, and a national television audience (BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com). The match will be also be carried along the Husker Sports Network.

