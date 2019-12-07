Ogallala Sweeps Lex

LEXINGTON – A couple of highly anticipated games turned into two highly competitive contests in the home opener for Lexington. However, Ogallala left with a wins in both contests.

Girls

Jaedy Commins led the way in a balanced attack as the experienced Indians finally put away the Lexington girls team. Ogallala jumped out to an early lead as they were up 10-7 after the first quarter. However, the Minutemaids led 15-14 at half time. Lex extended that lead to five points going into the fourth led by the shooting of Sarah Treffer who finished with 18 points.

The Ogallala full court press took control in the fourth quarter which saw the Indians outscore Lexington 17-7 in the quarter. The Indians were 18-7 last year and return most of the team. Lexington drops another close game in which they led in the fourth quarter. The Minutemaids fall to 0-2.

Click here to listen to the girl’s game.

Boys

This game had a lot of people talking as one of the key early season games of the year. Ogallala was coming off a season in which they finished third in Class C1. Lexington is ranked ninth in the preseason polls. Last year the teams battled to a 75-73 overtime game win for the Indians. This game equaled the hype as Ogallala won again this time in double overtime 67-65.

Ogallala started red hot as Adam Kroeger (who finished with 29 points) knocked down three 3-pointers in the first period to build a big early lead and take it into the second quarter up 17-9.

Lexington answered the run though, tying the game at 17 each. This theme continued throughout the game as it was truly a game of runs. After a back and forth second quarter the game was predictable tied 28-28 at half.

The Minutemen built a 46-42 lead going into the fourth quarter and would lead by eight points and times during the second half. However, the hot shooting Indians behind Kroeger and Carter Brown hung around. Lexington held the ball to get one last shot, but Dylan Richman’s shot was off and the game went to overtime.

Dau Mach’s three-pointer gave Lexington a lead in the four minute period, again though, Ogallala chipped away. As before, Lexington had a shot at the end of the overtime, but couldn’t convert. Tied at 57 the game went to the 2nd overtime.

It was Ogallala taking the lead in this overtime early. However, a three by Dau Mach briefly tied the game and then Nick Saiz hit a three of his own to put Lex up by one point with seconds remaining. Ogallala pushed the ball down the floor and Brown hit a runner from the sidelines giving the Indians a two point lead. Lexington had a shot at the buzzer that fell short giving the Indians its second straight overtime win against Lexington. It also give them there 27 straight regular season win.

Lexington falls to 1-1.

Click here to listen to the boy’s game.