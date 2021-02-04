Omaha Will Host All Rounds Of NCAA Volleyball Tourney

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that all rounds of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha, Nebraska in April. The University of Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority were already set to host the NCAA Division I Volleyball semifinals and final at the CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 22-24, but the NCAA’s Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a proposal to have all 48 teams selected for this year’s tournament play every round in Omaha.

“The city of Omaha has proven itself time and again to be one of the best host cities for sporting events in this country,” Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook said. “From the College World Series to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials to NCAA Championships, they always do a phenomenal job, and I have no doubt Omaha will put its best foot forward and make it a memorable experience for all of the NCAA Volleyball teams.” All rounds of the tournament would be played at the CHI Health Center Arena and Convention Center April 13-24. The scheduled dates for competition are subject to change, but for now, the schedule would be the following: First-round matches would occur April 13, followed by second-round matches April 14. The regional semifinals would be held April 17, followed by the regional finals April 19. The two national semifinal matches would be April 22, and the national championship match is scheduled for April 24.