Ostrom Earns All Conference Honors

BY Masters University Sports Information | March 3, 2020
Lexington Native Hannah Ostrom Named First Team All Conference-Courtesy Photo

Lexington native Hannah Ostrom was named to the First team Golden State Athletic All Conference Women’s Basketball squad this week. Ostrom is in the final stages of an impressive comeback effort with Masters University. The senior guard missed eight games last season because of an injury and never fully found a rhythm. This year, she’s averaging career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (4.8), assists (1.8) and steals (1.2) for the Mustangs who are 28-2 on the season.

