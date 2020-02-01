Overton Earns 14th Win Of The Season

Elm Creek-Despite falling behind 12-0 in the first quarter, Overton stayed the course on Friday night and beat Elm Creek 43-40 in overtime on Friday night. Elm Creek hit five of its first six shots to jump out to 12-0 advantage. The Buffaloes had the lead until deep in the fourth quarter when Overton finally took the lead. Elm Creek’s Lani Meier tied the game at 34 in the last minute to force overtime. In the extra period, Rachel Ecklund hit a couple of big jump shots and Haley Fleischman connected on a big three point play to give the Eagles a 41-38 advantage. The Buffaloes had a chance to tie but turned the ball over on their final possession. Fleischman led Overton with a double double as she scored 11 points, Maeli Meyer came up big with seven or her nine points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles improve to 14-3. Elm Creek has now dropped two in a row and is 13-4 on the year. The Buffaloes were led by Whitney Bauer who scored nine.

In the boys game, it was all Elm Creek as they won it 88-30. The Buffaloes put up 25 points in the first quarter and rolled to their 12th victory of the year. Karsten McCarter scored 13 of his game high 24 points in the second quarter. Trey Miner had 19, while Troy Brumels added 12. Jaylen Schlueter had 12 for the Eagles who dropped to 2-14 this season.