Overton Girls, Arapahoe Boys Dominate

OVERTON – The high school basketball season opened up on Thursday. The Overton girls picked up where they left off last year winning 58-32. The Arapahoe boys, winners of only two games last year, turned some heads with a blow out win of their own 49-22.

The Overton girls won 17 games last year, they returned four starters this year and have three other players with experience. They showed that they will be a tough out for anyone against an over-matched and undermanned Arapahoe team. Rachel Ecklund showed a lot of versatility scoring from every part of the floor on her way to 16 points to lead all scorers. Ella Luther had 14 and Haley Fleischman dropped in 11. Oh, by the way, the Eagles are also loaded with Freshman talent. Ten players on the team scored. They have size and basketball knowledge.

Arapahoe only brought eight players, but showed a lot of effort. They were led in scoring by Gentry Warner and Hope Koller who both finished with eight points.

The boys game was expected to be a closer match up. Both teams were coming off of disappointing seasons in 2019. However, Arapahoe had a different idea.

The game was close early on with the score 9-5 after the first quarter. However, about mid-way through the second quarter the Warriors went on a run and never looked back. Spurred on by Riley Einspahr, who had a game high 14 points, Arapahoe took a 13 point lead into halftime. Overton’s offense struggled in the second half only scoring three points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth. Wyatt Ryan led the way for the Eagles with eight points.