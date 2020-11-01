class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494578 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Overton Headed Back To State

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 1, 2020
Overton Eagles District Champs-Courtesy Photo

Overton is headed back to the NSAA state volleyball tournament after the Eagles swept Gordon/Rushville on Saturday 25-13, 25-11, 25-9.  Hailey Fleischman led the Eagles with 14 kills, Rachel Ecklund had 9.

Coach Haley Ryan had this to say about the District Final win. “ We really came out strong from the start and just maintained consistency throughout the entire game. We served touch, hit our zone and came up with 18 ace serves. Our offensive hitters were able to cut the ball and take angles to find holes on the court. Rachel and Haley teamed up for 7 blocks which kept Gordon Rushville frustrated at the net. Kenzie, JoLee, Anna and Rachel really played outstanding defense. Our setters moved the ball around well and several hitters stepped up. Overall, we just came out and played great volleyball and it was a total team effort.” Overton is now 26-2 on the year and will play GACC on Thursday night at 7pm in the C2 State Quarterfinals. That match can be heard on KAMI Country 92.7, 100.1 FM and krvn.com.

