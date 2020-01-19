Overton Wins Double-Header Matchup in Bertrand

Overton traveled 21 miles on Saturday afternoon and was the victor in both contests of the double header last evening in Bertrand.

In the first matchup, the Overton Eagles led by Rachel Ecklund (20 points), trailed early but responded by maintaining a lead throughout the rest of the contest, earning a 42-36 victory on the road.

Bertrand came out firing, led by Erin Boggs 6 first quarter points. After falling 8-4, Overton responded with Ecklund having wide open looks from beyond the arc and hitting back-to-back triples. As the first quarter buzzer sounded, Overton never looked back scoring 13, 8, 10, and 11 in each quarter respectively.

Into the second half, Bertrand continued to fight back with valiant effort from Johanna Ford (4), and Cailey Grabenstein (10) both contributing with points and second chance opportunities with offensive rebounds and hustle plays.

The final moments of the game saw opportunities for Bertrand to storm back, trailing by a single possession with 45 seconds to play, but failed to convert their final possessions into points as Ecklund ran out the rest of the game clock.

Overton had major contributions from Meier (7), Fleischman (8), and Scheele (6) as well as Barner (1). Bertrand also saw contributions from High (4) and Straight (2).

In the boys matchup, both teams came into the contest looking to find some momentum moving into the second half of the season, but Overton pulled away in the 4th quarter to slip past Bertrand 59-54.

Overton started the contest by distributing points across their starters, each player getting a bucket in the first. Bertrand kept pace with the Eagles, finishing the first period trailing 13-9.

The scoring didn’t pick up until the second half, once both rosters became more comfortable with their offenses. Bertrand had a valiant effort from Arik Ackerman (9 points), leading the distributing of the ball across the floor.

Overton led by 3 going into the final stanza, but both teams traded points on consecutive possessions throughout the fourth quarter. Bertrand received incredible efforts from Jarrett Bieker and freshman Owen Kaps, combining for 14 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Vikings, however, were doomed as they continued to foul and allow Overton into the bonus, having Matthew Roth (20 points) finish the contest connecting on 8/10 free throws in the final quarter.

With the score at 57-54, a missed free throw by Jaylen Schlueter (11) with 1.5 seconds to play was retrieved by Bieker who immediately signaled for timeout. Bertrand was without any, and after being assessed a timeout, was forced to watch Roth sink the final two free throws to finish off the Vikings chances, falling 59-54.

Bertrand finished with contributions from Jarrett Bieker (20), Kaps (8), Schwarz (7), and Anderson Nelson added 4 each. Overton had several key scorers with Roth (20), Kuhlhanek added 12, Schuleter had 11, as well as other scorers in Surridge (7), Swarvari (6), and Ryan (2).