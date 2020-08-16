Parents of Husker Football Players write letter to Big Ten Commissioner and Presidents

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479255 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY KTMX/KAWL Sports Staff | August 16, 2020
LINCOLN- 81 parents of players from the Nebraska football team posted a letter to Twitter on Sunday which will be delivered Monday to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. The letter is seeking for better answers on why the league of presidents and chancellors chose to postpone fall sports on August 11th. Per the Omaha World-Herald, the letter was written by the parents of Husker inside linebacker and York native Garrett Snodgrass. Garrett’s dad, Glen is the head football coach at York High. The letter can be found below.

