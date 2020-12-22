Pelini Out At LSU

UNDATED (AP) _ LSU will be searching for a new defensive coordinator. Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards. Pelini was in his second stint as defensive coordinator at LSU, having served in the same capacity under Les Miles when the Tigers won a national title in the 2007 season. “While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU — a place that I love with many wonderful memories — is something that I’m thankful for. However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways,” Pelini said in a statement released by the program.

Getting rid of Pelini was not cheap. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Pelini “is guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million contract, which pegs his buyout at about $5.2 million. … Orgeron was given a limited budget to restructure his staff, multiple sources said, and Pelini’s buyout will take up most of it.”