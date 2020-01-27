Pelini Reportedly Headed Back To LSU

Numerous media outlets are reporting that former Nebraska head coach and current Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini is expected to replace Dave Aranda as LSU’s next defensive coordinator. Pelini’s multi-year deal will pay him around $2M a year. He served as Defensive Coordinator under Les Miles from 2005-07 and helped the Tigers win the national title in 2007 before leaving to head to Nebraska. Pelini just wrapped up his sixth season as head coach at Youngstown State as the Penguins went just 6-6.