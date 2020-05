Pinnacle Bank Announces Schedule

There will be Legion Baseball in Lexington this summer!

2020 Lexington Pinnacle Bank Baseball

June 19 at Hastings ,Single Game 6:00

June 20 vs Gering, Doubleheader 1:00/3:30

June 21 vs Hi-Line, Doubleheader 1:00/3:30

June 24 at Ogallala, Doubleheader 6:00/8:30

July 1 at North Platte, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00

July 2 at Kearney, Doubleheader 5:00/7:30

July 5 at Grand Island, Doubleheader 1:00/3:30

July 6 at Broken Bow, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00

July 9 vs Hi-Line, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00

July 15 at Holdrege, Single Game 8:00

July 18 vs Norfolk, Doubleheader 3:00/5:30

July 22 vs North Platte, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00

July 27 vs Grand Island, Doubleheader 5:00/7:30

July 28 vs Overton, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00

July 29 at Cozad, Doubleheader 5:30/8:00