Pinnacle Bank Lexington routes Hi-Line

LEXINGTON – It didn’t take long for Pinnacle Bank Lexington to assert their dominance Thursday night, scoring eight runs in the first inning against Hi-Line en route to a 20-1 victory in five innings.

Pinnacle Bank scored seven unearned runs overall on 13 hits. After scoring eight in the first inning, Lexington would score three more in the second and nine more in the third inning. Landen Johnson went 3-3 at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Clean up hitter, Jase Thorell drove in four runs on two hits. Anthony Rodriguez starred on the mound, going the full five innings, only allowing one run on one hit and struck out six.

Hi-Line’s Ander Wasenius would drive in the only run and collect their sole hit for the Bulls.

Lexington also took the first game of the doubleheader, 4-3.