Plans for the York County Fair

YORK- In early June it was announced that the York County Fair will go on but in a modified fashion. The Fair Board has laid out the events that will take place, according to the County Fair’s website, the fair will run from August 6th-9th.

4-H & FFA: They are calling it “Show & Go” this year. There will be no animals kept on the fairgrounds and nobody will be allowed to stay on the grounds overnight. If someone has an animal to show they will bring that animal the day over and load up and leave when their showing is over. There will still be 4-H displays around the fairgrounds for any sewing, baking, craft, etc.

Thursday Night 5:30 – 7:30: Pork BBQ, this will be drive through only. They have not decided where the drive through will be set up yet.

Friday Evening/Night: Food Trucks will be parked at the fairgrounds

Friday 6:30pm: Busch Series Tractor Pull, limited seating will be available. They can only fill the grandstands at half capacity. They are going to encourage everyone to reserve their tickets ahead of time. There has not yet been a location decided where the tickets can be purchased at yet.

Saturday 3pm – 6pm: Show & Shine Car Show with a cruise night to follow

Saturday 6:30pm: Figure 8 Race: Grandstand tickets and pit passes will be available. There will be limited seating for this event as well. They can only fill the grandstands at half capacity. They are going to encourage everyone to reserve their tickets ahead of time. There has not yet been a location decided where the tickets can be purchased at yet.