Pleasanton and Overton Perform Well At State

Pleasanton wrapped a perfect season with a straight sets win over Archbishop Bergan 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 in the D1 State final. Katy Lindner had 22 kills while Belle Paitz had 17 as the Bulldogs won their first state championship in school history. Natalie Siegel had 46 assists as the Bulldogs went 33-0. In Class C2, Overton finished up its best season in school history as the Eagles swept Clarkson-Leigh 25-16, 25-23 25-18 in the third place match. Rachel Ecklund, Kenize Scheele, JoLee Ryan teamed up for nine blocks. Haley Fleischman led the way 18 kills, Ecklund had 10. Overton finished the year at 28-3.

