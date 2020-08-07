Pros Roll at Nebraska Cup Matches

OMAHA (August 7, 2020) – The Pro Team representing the Nebraska Section PGA rolled to win the 48th Nebraska Cup Matches on Friday at Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The event annually pits the state’s best amateur golfers versus the state’s top professionals in both Four-Ball and Singles matches. After a record-breaking 55-17 win by the NGA last year, Nebraska PGA answered with an impressive performance on Friday to win the matches 46.5-25.5. The Pros now lead the series 27-21.

It was the morning Four-Ball session that led the Pros to the win. They jumped out to a big lead, winning the session 26-10. The Pros won four of the six matches and tied another. Lincoln’s Ed Wyatt and Fremont’s John Sajevic were the only Amateurs to win, earning five of a possible six points.

In the afternoon Singles, the Amateurs fought back to make a push, but the deficit was too large. The Pros won the Singles session as well, 20.5-15.5. Jon Peterson from Tiburon Golf Club, Jim White of The Fairways at Lincoln and Tom Hearn of the PGA Tour all won their matches in the Senior Division. Lincoln’s Ed Wyatt was the only Amateur to win his match, earning all three points.

Bennington’s Bill Amundsen and and Omaha’s Alex Farrell both won their matches for the Amateurs, while Gretna’s Brian Csipkes did the same. In a matchup of past Nebraska Match Play Champions, Aurora’s Caleb Badura and Jay Cottam of Awarii Dunes Golf Club tied all three parts of their match, both earning 1.5 points.

Nick Wanderscheid of Dakota Dunes Country Club swept his match against Lincoln’s Jay Moore, and Shane Zywiec of Highlands Golf Course and Mike Coatman of Firethorn Golf Club both picked up wins as well.

Additional information, including full results, is available at the Nebraska Cup website below.

If you have any questions or requests, contact Ben Vigil at bvigil@nebgolf.org.

