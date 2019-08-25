Red tops White in intrasquad scrimmage, 3-0

The Nebraska volleyball team held its 2019 Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 7,946 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team won all three sets that were played, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19.

Capri Davis , who started on the White team and played the third set with the Red team, put up 18 combined kills while hitting .467. Lexi Sun finished with 10 kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach had 10 kills on .467 hitting for the Red team. Madi Kubik had nine kills, playing sets one and two with the Red team and set three with the White team.

Nicklin Hames had 29 assists and eight digs to lead the victorious Red squad. Lauren Stivrins was perfect with seven kills on seven swings with five blocks. Jazz Sweet had five kills. In addition to Davis posting 16 kills through the first two sets with the White team, Riley Zuhn finished with four kills on .300 hitting.

Kenzie Knuckles and Megan Miller each had eight digs. Nicole Drewnick set the White team and had 25 assists and seven digs.

During the intermission, junior Hayley Densberger received the team’s Lifter of the Year award, as voted on by her teammates.

Set 1: The Red team had a strong first set, winning 25-18. They hit .321 with Hames setting, and five different players had kills. Sun had five kills to lead the Red team, while Sweet had three kills. For the White team, Davis had seven of their eight kills, and Drewnick assisted on all eight kills.

Set 2: The Red team gained early separation again after an 8-2 run made it 11-5. Red led 20-13 before White went on a 4-0 run with Davis posting two kills to help them pull back within striking distance. But after a timeout, Sun terminated to earn sideout for the Red team, and they took control again to win 25-21. She added three more kills to bring her total for the match to eight. Schwarzenbach had four kills for the Red team. Davis had nine kills in the set to lead the White team, bringing her two-set total to 16 on .444 hitting.

Set 3: For the final set, Davis switched to the Red team and Kubik switched to the White team. The set was closely contested throughout, but Kubik posted back-to-back kills to put White ahead 10-7. White led 14-11 after a Densberger ace, but Schwarzenbach tallied two kills, and Stivrins had a solo block before Sun got a kill and Knuckles served an ace to give Red a 16-15 lead. The Red run continued with an error by the White team and a back-row smash by Davis to make it 18-15. Sweet tipped a kill for a 19-15 lead, extending a 7-0 run. Sweet served an ace and Stivrins, Sun and Davis added kills as Red pulled away to the 25-19 win.

Up Next: The second-ranked Huskers begin the regular season on Friday against No. 18 Creighton at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center. That match is part of the Husker Invitational. UCLA will play Baylor in the first match at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. NU will also play UCLA on Saturday at 7 p.m. after Creighton takes on Baylor. Both Husker matches next weekend will be televised on NET.