(Audio) Reese Nearing Conclusion to Prominent Loomis Career

A historic high school football coaching career will soon be reaching its end. Dennis Reese, head coach for the Loomis Wolves, will coach his final regular season matchup on Thursday evening against the Brady Eagles.

The game itself will be a part of an entire evening of events, as Loomis Public Schools has invited back all of Reese’s past players to attend the game. There will also be a poster of Coach Reese that all former players may sign as they enter the gate.

A special gift will also be presented to Coach Reese as well. A retirement party was also originally planned for Reese, but due to COVID-19 complications, the party will be planned for a later date.

Reese has been the head man at Loomis for 39 consecutive years, and has been teaching in the school district for 41 years. He’s won 186 games in his career as well as led the 1998 Loomis team to the D-2 state title game.

Loomis has had a successful season so far this season, as the Wolves currently sport a 6-1 record after defeating previously undefeated Medicine Valley 28-24 last week in Curtis.

Reese stated that he’s thankful for all the events being planned, but he hopes to keep the focus on the players and their efforts as they play to win an outright district title on Thursday evening.

He also adds that although Thursday will wrap up the last regular season matchup for him, he hasn’t had much time to reflect and think about his time over the past 39 years.

The game can be heard on 96.9 FM and 1380 AM KUVR, as well as at KUVR.com with coverage starting at 6:35 PM.