Revelle to return as Nebraska Head Softball Coach

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Sunday that Head Softball Coach Rhonda Revelle will return to her duties leading the Nebraska softball program effective immediately.

Statement from Athletic Director Bill Moos:

“Our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority at the University of Nebraska. Members of our softball team brought forward concerns regarding Coach Revelle and we took their concerns very seriously and initiated a comprehensive review.

“After reviewing the findings, I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program. Coach Revelle and her staff understand the seriousness of the student-athlete concerns and are committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

Statement from Head Coach Rhonda Revelle:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as the Head Coach of the University of Nebraska Softball Team. I also want both to recognize and thank the University of Nebraska leadership for their steadfast commitment to and unwavering support of this softball program.

“I love this state. I love this University. I love this team. I am so ready for and I am looking forward to Nebraska Softball growing strong and better together during the 2019-2020 season.”