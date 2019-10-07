Robinson earns two Big Ten Awards

Lincoln – Wan’Dale Robinson garnered his second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award Monday morning after accounting for 186 all-purpose yards in Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.

Robinson rushed for 44 yards on seven carries, highlighted by a career-long 42-yard touchdown run for NU’s only touchdown. He hauled in a career-high seven receptions for 123 yards, including 33-yard reception in the final minute of regulation to set up Lane McCallum’s game-winning field goal as time expired. Robinson also snared a 49-yard reception in the third quarter en route to his first career 100-yard receiving performance.

It is the second time in three weeks that Robinson has won the freshman honor, as he was recognized following NU’s win over Illinois. The Huskers head to Minnesota this week with the matchup kicking off on FS1 at 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln – Wan’Dale Robinson was one of five players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his performance in Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.

Nebraska fans can cast their votes for Robinson for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. Fans can vote as often as once every 24 hours at paulhornungaward.com.

