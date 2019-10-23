Robinson Named to Freshman All-America Midseason Watch List

Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List, the FWAA announced on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Robinson earned a spot on the list as an all-purpose player, as the true freshman has played both running back and receiver for the Huskers this season. Robinson was one of six Big Ten freshmen – and one of four true freshmen – to make the list. Nebraska has had a freshman All-American in each of the last two seasons, with wide receiver JD Spielman earning the honor in 2017 and quarterback Adrian Martinez making the team last season.

A native of Frankfort, Ky., Robinson has been a major contributor for Nebraska this fall. Robinson leads the Huskers with 27 catches and a pair of touchdown receptions this season, while ranking second with 336 receiving yards. On the ground, Robinson is fourth on the team with 214 rushing yards, including a pair of rushing touchdowns. Robinson leads Nebraska in kickoff return yards (188) and all-purpose yards (738).

Robinson ranks eighth nationally among all freshmen in receiving yards per game (48.0) and is third in all-purpose yards per game (105.4) with the highest average among Power Five freshmen. In addition to his honor from the FWAA, Robinson was also named a midseason freshman All-American by The Athletic and he was named to the FWAA Preseason Freshman All-American Watch List on Aug. 23.