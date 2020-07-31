Sajevic claims title

OMAHA – Omaha’s Andy Sajevic repeated the feat he accomplished 10 years ago, charging in the final round to win the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha on Thursday. Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur 10 years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow. He triumphed again today at the same place, shooting a final round 72 (+1) to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 (-3) total. It’s his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs. Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club. Sajevic also won the Nebraska Amateur in 2011 and 2013.