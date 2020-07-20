Schanaman throws No-Hitter

Scottsbluff- Current Husker and Grand Island native, Shay Schanaman continues to dazzle this summer for the Hastings Sodbusters. Sunday night he threw a no hitter in the Sodbusters 7-0 win over Western Nebraska. He racked up 10 more strike outs to push his total for the season to 42 in 24 innings of work. His era dropped to a league best 1.10.