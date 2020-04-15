Schuett Named New Coach In Gothenburg

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 15, 2020
New Gothenburg Girls Basketball Coach Kassie Schuett

Gothenburg Public Schools Activities Director, Marc Mroczek, has named Kassie Schuett as the new head girls basketball coach for next season. Schuett has been the head girls basketball coach at Maxwell Public School the past three years going 34-33 in that time, including a 14-8 record this past season. Prior to that she was the assistant girls basketball coach for three years at Maxwell. Schuett is 2011 graduate of Maxwell and a graduate of UNK. Schuett will be teaching 7-12 Special Education in the Gothenburg school system.

