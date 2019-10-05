Scott Frost, Nebraska players react to the victory over Northwestern

A walk-on place-kicker was the key to success for the Nebraska Football team in a walk-off field goal against Northwestern.

Lane McCallum, a sophomore from Norfolk, Neb., who has played most of the season for injured returning starter Barret Pickering , waited through three icing timeouts from Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald.

McCallum’s kick was true through the middle of the uprights setting off an on-field celebration in a gutsy win for the Big Red, which improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

VIDEO: RAPID REACTION: Nebraska outlasts Northwestern

Scott Frost – Post-Game FULL Comments

Lane McCallum on the game-winning kick

Noah Verderal discusses the victory

Darrion Daniels Post-Game Comments

Nebraska, which has equaled its win total from each of the previous two seasons returns to Big Ten road action next week to take on Minnesota. Kick-off between the Huskers and the Golden Gophers is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage by BTN.