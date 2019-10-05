class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Scott Frost, Nebraska players react to the victory over Northwestern

BY Staff | October 5, 2019
Scott Frost press conference at Memorial Stadium

A walk-on place-kicker was the key to success for the Nebraska Football team in a walk-off field goal against Northwestern.

Lane McCallum, a sophomore from Norfolk, Neb., who has played most of the season for injured returning starter Barret Pickering, waited through three icing timeouts from Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald.

McCallum’s kick was true through the middle of the uprights setting off an on-field celebration in a gutsy win for the Big Red, which improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

VIDEO: RAPID REACTION: Nebraska outlasts Northwestern

Scott Frost – Post-Game FULL Comments

Lane McCallum on the game-winning kick

Noah Verderal discusses the victory

Darrion Daniels Post-Game Comments

Nebraska, which has equaled its win total from each of the previous two seasons returns to Big Ten road action next week to take on Minnesota. Kick-off between the Huskers and the Golden Gophers is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage by BTN.

