Scrimmages Set For Friday In Lexington

Friday, August 23rd — 5:00 p.m. — Minutemaid/Minutemen XC “Watermelon Run”

Plum Creek Park (across the street from the High School)

No Admission

6:00 p.m. — Minutemaid Volleyball “Healthy Snack” Scrimmage

West Gym Lexington High School

Admission = A healthy snack the girls can use throughout the early part of the season.

7:00 p.m. — Minuteman Football “Sports Drink” Scrimmage

Ray Ehlers Stadium, Lexington High School

Admission = A sports drink for the players to use throughout the early part of the season