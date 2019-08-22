Scrimmages Set For Friday In Lexington

Friday, August 23rd — 5:00 p.m. — Minutemaid/Minutemen XC “Watermelon Run”
Plum Creek Park (across the street from the High School)
No Admission
6:00 p.m. — Minutemaid Volleyball “Healthy Snack” Scrimmage
West Gym Lexington High School
Admission = A healthy snack the girls can use throughout the early part of the season.
7:00 p.m. — Minuteman Football “Sports Drink” Scrimmage
Ray Ehlers Stadium, Lexington High School
Admission = A sports drink for the players to use throughout the early part of the season