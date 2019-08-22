class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403246 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Scrimmages Set For Friday In Lexington | KRVN Radio

Scrimmages Set For Friday In Lexington

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 22, 2019
Scrimmages Set For Friday In Lexington

Friday, August 23rd — 5:00 p.m. — Minutemaid/Minutemen XC “Watermelon Run”
Plum Creek Park (across the street from the High School)
No Admission

6:00 p.m. — Minutemaid Volleyball “Healthy Snack” Scrimmage
West Gym Lexington High School
Admission = A healthy snack the girls can use throughout the early part of the season.

7:00 p.m. — Minuteman Football “Sports Drink” Scrimmage
Ray Ehlers Stadium, Lexington High School
Admission = A sports drink for the players to use throughout the early part of the season

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
