The Nebraska 8-Man Football Coaches Association has made the decision to cancel this year’s Sertoma 8-Man Football All-Star game. The game was originally scheduled for this month, and then was rescheduled for July 16 in Hastings. The announcement to cancel was made on Monday morning. Area athletes who were selected to play in this year’s game include Colby Heller of Wisner-Pilger and Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge.
Blogs
Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Game Cancelled
BY Joel Janecek | June 16, 2020
Home › News › Regional Sports
