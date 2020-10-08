Several Storm Players Picked in NHL Draft

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm produced six NHL draft picks at the 2020 NHL Draft, tying a team record for the most players with ties to the organization being drafted at a single NHL Draft. Today marks the second consecutive year that the Tri-City Storm has seen five of its recent players selected in an NHL Draft. Mitchell Miller, Colby Ambrosio, Kyle Aucoin, Nick Capone, and Chase McLane were chosen at today’s NHL Draft after suiting up for the Storm this past season. One former player, Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, who played two games for the team during the 2018-2019 season, was also selected in today’s draft. Mitchell Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, Colby Ambrosio was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche, Kyle Aucoin was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, Nick Capone was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chase McLane was drafted by the Nashville Predators, and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets.