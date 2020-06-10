Shrine Bowl gets green light to proceed

Lincoln-The 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game is still on for July 11th at 2pm at Ron & Carol Stadium in Kearney at UNK. On Tuesday the Shrine Bowl Board Of Directors made that announcement. A Joint Steering Committee is led by NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald. The Committee includes Dr. Nolan May, M.D. at New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery; Dr. Brad Rodger, M.D. at Rogers Family Practice and Sports Medicine; Kurt Berhorst, ATC at New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery; and David Regier, ATC MA and Director of Sports Medicine for the Collegiate East/West Shrine Bowl.

NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald said after a meeting this week, “Since the postponement of the Game from June to July was agreed several weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the NSB, Kearney Visitors Bureau, the City of Kearney, Two River Public Health Department, and the University of Nebraska – Kearney has allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty about the safety and health of participants to the student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans, and stakeholders around the state of Nebraska. The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as an efficient manner as possible. We believe that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be a beacon of hope to Nebraskans during these troubled times. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Steering Committee will give its all to ensure that this is the case and the event is carried out within the mandated health measures ensuring the safest possible event for everyone.”

A number of safety protocols will be used before and during the game. All spectators will have their temperatures checked before entering the stadium. Only family members of participants will be allowed to watch the game with 10 persons or less for each player and fans will have to adhere to social distancing. The game can be heard on July 11th at 2pm along the Rural Radio network with 880 KRVN, 106.9 FM in Kearney and 98.5 FM in Grand Island being the flagship stations for the game. Other confirmed stations for the game include KTIC 840 in West Point and KTXM FM ” Max Country” in York.