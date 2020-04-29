Shrine Bowl Sets New Date

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board (NSBEB) together with the City of Kearney and University of Nebraska – Kearney agreed upon the new date for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game will be played Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. The leadership of the key stakeholders came together via teleconference, joined by NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald and agreed on the new schedule.

This decision was taken based on the three main considerations and in line with the principles established by the NSBEB on March 23, 2020 and re-confirmed at its meeting April 28, 2020:

To protect the health of the student-athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

To safeguard the collective interests of the student-athletes, their parents, and coaches.

The statewide Nebraska sports and academic calendar.

These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, based on information provided by the CDC and the State of Nebraska at the time, NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald and the NSBEB Members concluded that the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl would be played no later than July 31, 2020. NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald stressed the full commitment of the NSB to a successful 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.

Following yesterday’s decision, MacDonald said, “I want to thank the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board for their unanimous support, the City of Kearney and the University of Nebraska – Kearney for their great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the City of Kearney, the University of Nebraska – Kearney, and all our stakeholders, we can commandeer this unique challenge.”