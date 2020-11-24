Slade Widener Signs With MCC

Maywood-Hayes Center senior Jaycee Slade Widener signed her letter of intent Monday to play volleyball next season at McCook Community College. “I was fortunate enough to watch Jaycee play a lot of volleyball this season in person and on-live stream,” said MCC Coach Hayley Kobza. “She is not only a great athlete, but a tremendous team player on and off the court.” The 5-10 multi-position athlete said her most memorable volleyball moment in high school was making it to the state tournament this year and receiving the fourth place medal in class D2. “It was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said. Jaycee received a Lincoln Journal Star all-state honorable mention in 2018, a first team RPAC all conference volleyball player in her senior, junior and sophomore years and a second team selection in 2017. She was also named to the Class D2 all-state tournament team by both the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal.

On the basketball court she was a first-team RPAC all-conference first team selection her sophomore and junior years and an honorable mention all-state selection by the Lincoln Journal Star during the 2019-2020 season. She was an academic NCPA all-state recipient in play production in 2018 and named in the spring of 2019 to the academic NCPA all-state band. “We are so excited to have Jaycee join our tribe,” Kobza said. “Having area players continue their athletic careers at MCC is one of the things I really try to zone in on at the first of our recruiting season.” Jaycee said the determining factor in choosing MCC was the endless support from Coach Kobza and Coach Brown throughout her senior year of volleyball. “I believe that the program will push me to get better and help me advance to greater things in the future,” she said. “I really love the family factor of the team and how competitive MCC Volleyball is and has been.” “She really can do it all, but we are going to put her as a pin hitter,” Kobza said. “I have no doubt she will come in and make an immediate impact on our 2021-2022 season.”