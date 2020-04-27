class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457866 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Southern Valley Hires New Coach

Southern Valley Hires New Coach

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 27, 2020
Southern Valley Has Coaching Change-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Southern Valley high school has hired Jimmy Sindelar as Boys Basketball coach. He replaces Tylor Fincher who is leaving for a teaching position in Hartington, Nebraska. Sindelar was an assistant at Southern Valley under Fincher and before that under John Miller. The Eagles are coming off  a season in which they finished as the Class D1 state runner up this spring at the NSAA tournament.

