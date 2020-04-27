Southern Valley high school has hired Jimmy Sindelar as Boys Basketball coach. He replaces Tylor Fincher who is leaving for a teaching position in Hartington, Nebraska. Sindelar was an assistant at Southern Valley under Fincher and before that under John Miller. The Eagles are coming off a season in which they finished as the Class D1 state runner up this spring at the NSAA tournament.
Southern Valley Hires New Coach
Southern Valley Has Coaching Change-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
