Spielman headed to TCU

Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is transferring to Texas Christian, and has received clearance to be eligible to play immediately. Spielman left Lincoln earlier this spring prior to spring practice, reportedly due to medical issues. Earlier this summer, Spielman entered the NCAA’s transfer portal with a lot of speculation that he would stay home and transfer to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as his father Rick is the Vikings’ general manager. Spielman led the Huskers with 49 receptions for 898 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019. In his three seasons with the Huskers, Spielman accounted for 2,546 receiving yards, good enough to rank third all-time in school history, 1,051 return yards, and 18 total touchdowns. He is third in all-time receptions with 170.