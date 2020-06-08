Spielman to leave NU

Lincoln- The transfer portal continues to be unkind to Nebraska football. Today Nebraska and wide receiver JD Spielman have officially parted ways. HuskerOnline confirmed on Monday with a source familiar with the situation that Spielman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal today.

Spielman took a personal leave from the Husker football program announced by head coach Scott Frost back on Mar. 2nd . From that time on, Spielman has had no interaction or dealings with anyone associated with the Husker football program and was home a few weeks before UNL’s campus shut down due to COVID-19. It’s unknown what Spielman’s next move will be, but one thing is certain he must apply for some sort of waiver to be eligible in 2020.

In order to play, he’ll need a waiver to get immediate eligibility, since he’s already used his redshirt in 2016. Spielman finishes as NU’s third all-time leader in both receptions (170) and receiving yards (2,546). He ranks second all-time in career 100-yard receiving games with eight, and eighth in receiving touchdowns with 15. He led the Husker offense with 898 yards receiving on 49 catches in 2019.