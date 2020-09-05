St. Paul Wins Lexington Invite

Lexington held its annual volleyball tournament on Saturday
Rd. 1 – Lexington defeated North Platte St. Pat’s – 25-19; 25-21
Hastings defeated Hershey – 17-25; 25-23; 25-22
Broken Bow defeated Chase County– 25-14; 25-13
St. Paul defeated Holdrege – 25-13; 25-13
Rd. 2 – Lexington defeated Broken Bow – 25-21; 25-17
North Platte St. Patrick’s defeated Chase County – 19-25; 25-16; 25-20
St. Paul defeated Hastings – 25-10; 25-11
Hershey defeated Holdrege – 25-22; 25-20
Rd. 3 – Holdrege defeated Chase Co. – 25-23; 22-25; 27-25 Holdrege 7 th place
Hershey defeated North Platte St. Pat’s — 23-25; 25-15; 25-14 – Hershey 5 th place
Hastings defeated Broken Bow – 25-21; 20-25; 25-18
Hastings 3rd place
St. Paul defeated Lexington – 25-14; 25-10
St. Paul Champion, Lexington Runner Up