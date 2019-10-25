Stivrins powers Huskers past Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Behind a season-high 17 kills from Lauren Stivrins , the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team earned a 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14) win over Indiana at Wilkinson Hall on Friday night.

The Huskers (16-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their fifth straight match, while Indiana fell to 12-10 (1-8 Big Ten) on the season.

After NU dropped the first set, Stivrins took charge of the match and finished with 17 kills on .394 hitting. She led four Huskers in double-digit kills, as Jazz Sweet added 14 on .321 hitting, Lexi Sun had 13 and Madi Kubik 10. Sun also had a season-high 17 digs to lead Nebraska to a 60-48 edge in digs.

Nebraska hit .279 for the match and held Indiana to .100. NU had 11 blocks on the night, including six by Stivrins and five by Callie Schwarzenbach . Nicklin Hames added five blocks to go with 51 assists and 12 digs. Kenzie Knuckles contributed 11 digs.

The Huskers served six aces, their most since Sept. 28 at Northwestern. Knuckles and Sun each served three aces for the Big Red. Nebraska was only aced twice on the night.

Breana Edwards led the Hoosiers with 15 kills.

The Huskers continue their road trip at No. 20 Purdue on Saturday at 7 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on BTN, streamed on FoxSports.com and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.

Set 1: Nebraska trailed 9-7, but a kill by Sun and a hitting error on Indiana before a block by Sun and Schwarzenbach put the Huskers up 10-9. Indiana regained a 15-13 lead at the media timeout after back-to-back kills by Kendall Beerman. Stivrins terminated a slide, and then she teamed up with Hames for a block to tie the set at 15-15. The Hoosiers went on a 4-0 run however to go up 19-15. The Hoosiers extended the lead to five at 21-16, but Schwarzenbach posted a kill and a solo block to get it back to four at 22-18. A kill by Kubik cut it to 23-20, and Sweet added a kill before an IU hitting error allowed NU within 24-22 after the Hoosiers had gained set point. A Nebraska service error gave Indiana the 25-22 win.

Set 2: Nebraska got off to a 6-2 start in the second set and never looked back. Four different Huskers opened the set with kills, and Knuckles served an ace. After Indiana got within 8-5, Stivrins and Kubik tallied kills to start a 4-0 run that made it 12-5 Huskers. The Huskers continued to terminate, as Sun and Sweet combined for four more kills while a block by Kubik and Schwarzenbach made it 18-9 Huskers. Kubik added two more kills around back-to-back aces by Knuckles, and the Huskers pulled away to a 25-13 win, hitting .375 and holding Indiana to .000 hitting. Kubik had five kills in the set to lead the Huskers.

Set 3: Nebraska went up 5-1 after Sun provided a kill and two aces. The Hoosiers answered to tie the set at 9-9, but a kill by Sun and a pair of Indiana hitting errors made it 12-9 Huskers. Hames and Schwarzenbach added a block before a kill by Sweet put NU up 15-10. The Huskers continued their strong play with kills by Sun and Sweet and a block by Kubik and Schwarzenbach for an 18-11 lead. Back-to-back kills by the middle blockers and another by Sweet increased the lead to nine at 21-12.

Set 4: Nebraska gained separation with a 6-0 run that made it 8-3. Stivrins started the run with a kill and a block with Hames. Indiana got within three at 11-8, but a 7-0 Husker run gave the Huskers a commanding 18-8 lead. Sun had a kill and an ace during the run, and Sweet notched three kills for the Big Red. Nebraska finished off the win with a 25-14 victory.