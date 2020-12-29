Stoll Passes Up 6th Year

Lincoln-Another Nebraska Senior has decided he wont come back for a 6th season. On Monday, tight end Jack Stoll announced his playing days with the Huskers were over. The Colorado native becomes the third known Husker senior to opt-out of their extra NCAA granted year, joining offensive linemen Boe Wilson and Brenden Jaimes. Both Stoll and Jaimes have announced their intentions to pursue the NFL draft, while Wilson has officially entered the transfer portal. Stoll missed some time this year due to an injury but was a productive player for the Huskers as he appeared 43 games while making 25 consecutive starts from 2018-2020.