Stoltenberg Earns All-American Honor

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior left guard Josh Stoltenberg has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Don Hansen Football Committee. The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at the age 75 in 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003. Stoltenberg (Creighton Prep) was one of three Lopers to make the Hansen All-Super Region 3 team, earning second-team honors. He joins tackle Ryan Bachmann (2003) and centers Steve Vecchio (2002) and Jack Hiett (2009) as Loper offensive linemen to earn Don Hansen All-American honors. A fifth-year senior and four-year starter at left guard, Stoltenberg was part of a veteran o-line in 2019 that powered UNK’s run game to the tune of 343 yards per week and 45 touchdowns. UNK averaged 6.3 yards per carry and was among the Division II leaders in every rushing category. Finally, the Lopers allowed just 15 sacks over 12 games. UNK went 7-5 in 2019, winning the Mineral Water Bowl and beating playoff participant Northwest Missouri State. The team begins preparations for the 2020 season in March.