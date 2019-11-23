Storm add forward Milan Cermak to roster

Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm have announced the addition of forward Milan Cermak to the active roster. Last night at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Cermak made his USHL debut with the team in Tri-City’s 4-2 home win over the United States National Team Development Program (Team USA). Cermak joins the Storm after spending time this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite youth program.

Milan Cermak, 17, of Trafford, Pennsylvania won a USA Hockey Tier I U16 Championship last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U16 program. Cermak netted fourteen goals in seventy-two games with the Penguins. He also provided the offense with twelve assists. Two years ago, during the 2017-2018 regular season, Cermak appeared in sixty-five games with the Esmark Stars in Pittsburgh, PA. Cermak is a 02-birth year who is listed as 6’4’’, 174 lbs.

“I’ve watched Milan play for a number of years now, he is a big, pro-style, power centerman who I know is going to work hard. He’s someone who I feel is going to be a very good centerman in this league, and he’s going to be a great investment for our program’s future. His style of play is not easily found, he’s a key piece to our future success. Milan is a late 02 birth year who will be entering his NHL draft year next season.” General Manager Jason Koehler