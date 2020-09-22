Storm Adds Players

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has acquired multiple players through the 2020 USHL Dispersal Draft held earlier today. Tri-City made five selections to draft players whose rights were previously owned by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols. The Storm selected forwards Nikolai Mayorov, Mike Posma, Ryan Taylor, Jordan Tonelli, and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux in today’s USHL Dispersal Draft.

“It is an unfortunate day and situation when we temporarily lose two teams in the league, but we look at this as a late opportunity to add potential pieces and talent to our training camp and team this season. We were very happy with the results of today and we feel that we’ve made our club better, unfortunately at the expense of two other clubs.” – General Manager Jason Koehler T

The 2020 USHL Dispersal Draft was held as a result of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols electing to suspend on-ice operations and not participate in the 2020-2021 USHL season. Both teams have announced plans to resume play for the 2021-2022 USHL season. The Storm’s schedule for the 2020-2021 season will be released in coordination with the USHL at a later date.