Storm begin 2021 with road win over rival Stars

Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars 5-1 Saturday night at the Ice Box to record the teams’ first victory in the 2021 calendar year. Tri-City’s power-play converted four times in the win. Cole McWard, Mathew Knies, Carter Mazur, Adam Klapka, and Nick Portz all scored in the win. Todd Scott played the first two periods in goal and recorded the victory in net. Tri-City returns to action on Wednesday in another road game against the Stars before completing the three-game week with back-to-back home games at the Viaero Center against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop for Wednesday’s road game is scheduled for 7:05pm.