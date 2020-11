Sioux City, IA. – The Tri-City Storm opened the 2020-2021 USHL regular season with a 5-1 road victory over the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Hunter Strand (2), Cole McWard, Carter Mazur, Mark Estapa scored in the victory. Todd Scott turned away 31 of Sioux City’s 32 shots on goal to record the win in net. The Storm now look ahead to a three-game weekend next weekend that includes Tri-City’s home opener on Saturday, November 14th.