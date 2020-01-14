Storm begin road trip with 4-3 win over Waterloo

Waterloo, IA – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 4-3 Tuesday night at Young Arena in Waterloo, IA. Joey Cipollone scored in his Tri-City return, Mitchell Miller scored the Storm’s only goal of the 3rd period, and Colby Ambrosio led the Tri-City offense with two goals on the night. Todd Scott made 28 saves on 31 Black Hawks shots to record his 1st victory in net with the Storm. Tri-City now travels to Youngstown, OH for back to back road games against the Phantoms on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s puck drop is at 6:05pm CT.

Griffin Ness netted his 9th goal of the season at 10:43 of the 1st period to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Nic Belpedio and Dane Montgomery. The Storm’s power play was held off the board in the 1st period despite two opportunities after Waterloo’s Griffin Ness and Aaron Bohlinger each took hooking minors. Waterloo outshot Tri-City 11-9 and carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period.

Colby Ambrosio tied the game at 1-1 at 5:57 of the 2nd period on his 18th goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies. At 7:33 of the 2nd period, Waterloo’s Dane Montgomery was awarded a penalty shot and converted to give Waterloo another lead in the game. With the Storm trailing by a goal, Waterloo’s Brehdan Engum was whistled for an interference penalty. Colby Ambrosio tied the game on the ensuing power play on a goal assisted by Mike Koster and Matthew Knies. The goal was Ambrosio’s 2nd of the night, 19th of the season, and was scored at 12:10 of the period. With less than three minutes to play in the period, Joey Cipollone scored a breakaway goal to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead. Cipollone’s goal was his 1st of the season and was assisted by Benji Eckerle and Mitchell Miller. Tri-City outshot Waterloo 16-12 in the 2nd period and carried a 3-2 lead into the 3rd period.

Mitchell Mitchell scored the first goal of the 3rd period to give Tri-City a 4-2 lead in the game. The goal was scored at the 2:15 mark of the 3rd period and was assisted by Carter Mazur. Mazur notched his 6th assist of the season on the scoring play. Waterloo’s Kyle Haskins netted his 9th goal of the year at 9:14 of the 3rd period to cut the Storm lead in half. Haskins’ goal was assisted by Mason Reiners and Xander Lamppa. Haskins goal was the final scoring play of the game. The Black Hawks lifted Gabriel Carriere with just over a minute to play for an extra attacker but failed to tie the game. Tri-City outshot Waterloo 32-31 and won its first game against the Black Hawks this season by a final score of 4-3 Tuesday night at Young Arena in Waterloo, IA.

Tri-City now travels to Youngtown, Ohio for back to back road games this weekend at the Covelli Centre against the Youngstown Phantoms. In the only previous meeting this season between the Storm and Phantoms, Youngstown defeated Tri-City by a final score of 5-2 on September 27th at the 2019 DICKS Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Following this weekend’s road games against Youngstown, Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center in Kearney on Saturday, January 25th to battle the Fargo Force.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.