Storm bounce back with home victory over Musketeers

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm bounced back following last night's loss to Sioux City to defeat the Musketeers 2-1 Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Hunter Strand and Cole McWard scored the Storm's goals in the win. Connor Hopkins recorded the victory in net following a 17 save on 18 shot performance. The Storm return to action on Thursday for the first game in a three-game road series at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND against the Fargo Force. Following the three-game series, Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center on Friday, January 22nd for a matchup against the Lincoln Stars.

Following a scoreless 1st period that saw Tri-City outshoot Sioux-City 8-3, the Storm jumped on the scoreboard at 5:52 of the 2nd period following a goal by Hunter Strand. Strand’s goal was his 5th of the season and was assisted by Mark Estapa. The assist for Estapa was his 2nd of the year. At 8:10 of the 2nd period, Cole McWard netted a power-play goal to increase Tri-City’s lead to two. McWard’s goal was his 3rd of the season and was assisted by Isac Jonsson. Jonsson’s assist on the scoring play was his 5th of the season. With the goal, Tri-City has now scored at least one power-play goal in four of its last five games. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 5-3 in the 2nd period and carried a 2-0 lead into the 3rd period.

Sioux City’s Bennet Schimek scored a goal at 9:33 of the 3rd period to cut the Storm’s lead in half. The goal was assisted by Ben Doran and Nikita Krivokrasov. The goal by the Musketeers was the final scoring play of the game. Tri-City recorded a 2-1 victory to improve to 8-6-0-1 on the season and 7-0-0-0 when leading after the 2nd period. Connor Hopkins picked up his 2nd win of the year in goal and improved to 2-1-0-0. Cole McWard’s game-winning goal earned him 1st Star of the Game honors. Hunter Strand was named the 2nd Star of the Game, and Mark Estapa was awarded the 3rd Star of the Game. Tri-City played Saturday night’s game in front of a sold-out crowd (capacity limitations and social distancing protocols in place) at the Viaero Center.

The Storm return to action on Thursday, January 14th in a road game against the Fargo Force.