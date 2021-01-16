Storm comeback falls short in 3-2 loss

Fargo, ND. – The Tri-City Storm nearly erased a three-goal 3rd period deficit but fell short of completing the comeback and dropped a 3-2 road decision to the Fargo Force Friday night at Scheels Arena. Cole O’Hara and Carter Mazur each netted a 3rd period goal for the Storm in the game. Connor Hopkins recorded the loss in net after making 19 saves on Fargo’s 22 shots on goal. The Storm return to action tomorrow night in another road game against the Fargo Force. Puck drop for tomorrow’s final game of the three-game road series is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Hudson Thornton scored the only goal of the 1st period to give Fargo a 1-0 lead Friday night on home ice. Tri-City outshot Fargo 11-6 in the 1st period but trailed by one goal entering the 2nd period. Fargo’s Jacob Braccini scored a goal at 10:54 of the 2nd period to give the Force a 2-0 lead. Tri-City outshot Fargo 11-6 in the 2nd period but entered the 3rd period trailing in the game 2-0.

Cody Monds scored a goal at 6:12 of the 3rd period to give Fargo a 3-0 lead. Twenty-nine seconds later, Cole O’Hara gave the Storm its first goal of the night to bring the team back within two goals of Fargo’s lead. O’Hara’s goal was his second of the season and was assisted by Kieran Cebrian and Vinny Borgesi. Cebrian’s assist was his third of the season and Borgesi’s assist was his fourth of the year. With under seven minutes to play, Carter Mazur scored a power-play goal to cut the Force’s lead to 3-2. Mazur’s goal was his team-leading seventh of the season and was assisted by Isac Jonsson and Matthew Knies. Jonsson recorded his eighth assist of the season on the goal and the assist for Knies was his fifth of the season. With the goal, Tri-City’s power-play has scored at least one goal in five of its last six games. Tri-City outshot Fargo 29-22 but fell by a final score of 3-2. The Storm now holds a 9-7-0-1 record through the opening seventeen games of the 2020-2021 regular season.

The final game of the three-game series between the Force and Storm will be played at 6:05pm tomorrow. Following tomorrow’s road contest against Fargo, Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center on Friday for its annual “Pack It In Purple” game presented by the United Way of the Kearney Area. The game will feature an in-state rivalry matchup against the Lincoln Stars. The game will also feature a $5 ticket price for kids. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.

The Storm return to action on Saturday, January 16th in an away game against the Fargo Force. For the latest information regarding the Tri-City Storm, including tickets to the next home game, visit www.StormHockey.com.