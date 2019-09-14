Storm defeat Buccaneers 4-3 in 1st game of I-80 Showcase

The Tri-City Storm defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-3 Friday evening in the opening game of the 2019 I-80 Showcase preseason event at Ralston Arena. Asa Kinnear led the Storm offense with two goals, and Daniel Allin recorded the win in net. Carter Mazur and Tyler Coffey also scored goals in the Tri-City win. The Storm improved to 2-0 in the preseason and will battle rival Lincoln tomorrow night at 8:00pm.

The Storm jumped on the Buccaneers early in the 1st period after scoring a goal just thirty-nine seconds into the game. Asa Kinnear netted his 1st goal of the preseason on the 1st shot of the game to give the Storm an early lead. Mark Estapa recorded the lone assist on the goal. Minutes later, at 7:10 of the period, Carter Mazur scored his 2nd goal of the preseason to increase the Storm’s lead to two goals. Tri-City held a 2-0 lead until under five minutes to play when Matt Choupani scored a power play goal for Des Moines to cut the lead to 2-1. Tri-City was outshot 8-7 in the 1st period but carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period.

The only goal of the 2nd period came off a deflection from the Storm’s Tyler Coffey. Calvin Dybicz recorded an assist on the play after Coffey tipped his shot into the net. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 7-5 in the 2nd period and led 3-1 entering the 3rd period. Asa Kinnear scored his 2nd goal of the night at 6:37 of the 3rd period to increase the Tri-City lead to three goals. Kinnear’s goal was assisted by Donte Lawson and was the game winning goal. Shortly after, at 11:01 of the 3rd period, Des Moines’ Frederick Paine notched his 1st goal of the preseason to bring the Bucs’ to within two goals of the Storm’s lead. Ryan Robinson provided the Des Moines offense with another goal with under five minutes to play in the game to bring the score to 4-3. Tri-City held off a late game extra attacker surge from the Buccaneers to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. Daniel Allin made 24 saves on 27 shots to record his 1st win of the preseason in goal for the Storm.

Tri-City now looks ahead to a matchup against in state rival Lincoln tomorrow night at Ralston Arena in its second game of the three-game weekend. Last Saturday night at the Viaero Center, Tri-City defeated Lincoln 6-4 to open the 2019-2020 preseason. Tomorrow night’s game is the final between the two teams until the preseason, as Tri-City’s final three games of the six-game exhibition schedule will be against its other in state rival, the Omaha Lancers.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144. #SeekShelter