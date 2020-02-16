Storm defeat Capitols 5-2

Middleton, WI – The Tri-Storm returned to action tonight at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, WI following a ten-day span with no games. Tri-City defeated the Madison Capitols by a final score of 5-2 to win its 21st game of the season. Adam Klapka scored two goals in his USHL debut with the Storm and Ryan Ouellette recorded his 1st career USHL victory in net after stopping 16 of Madison’s 18 shots on goal. Colby Ambrosio scored his team leading 23rd and 24th goals of the season, and Mike Koster netted his 3rd goal of the year in the win. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow afternoon in another road matchup against the Madison Capitols. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05pm.

Colby Ambrosio scored his 23rd goal of the year at 4:56 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Ambrosio’s goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Nick Portz. The Storm outshot the Capitols 15-4 in the 1st period and carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period.

Madison’s Ryan Kirwan netted his 20th goal of the year in the first four minutes of the 2nd period to erase the Storm’s lead. Kirwan’s goal was scored at 3:53 of the period. It didn’t take long for the Storm to jump out in front again as Colby Ambrosio scored his 24th goal of the year and 2nd goal of the night at 5:32 of the 2nd period. Ambrosio’s goal was assisted by Kyle Aucoin. At 10:55 of the 2nd period, Mike Koster scored his 3rd goal of the season to give Tri-City a two-goal advantage. Koster’s goal was assisted by Benji Eckerle and Carter Mazur. Adam Klapka scored his 1st Career USHL Goal at 18:00 of the period to give Tri-City a 4-1 lead. Nick Donato provided the assist on Klapka’s goal. Tri-City outshot Madison 14-8 in the 2nd period and carried a three-goal lead into the 3rd period.

Hunter Weiss scored at 7:54 of the 3rd period to cut into the Storm’s lead. Adam Klapka scored his 2nd goal of the night to increase Tri-City’s lead back to three goals minutes later. Klapka’s goal was netted at 11:20 of the period. Tri-City outshot Madison 16-6 in the 3rd period, and 45-18 in the game. Ryan Ouellette stopped 16 of 18 shots to record his 1st Career USHL win in net for Tri-City. Colby Ambrosio was named the 1st Star of the Game. Tri-City moved from 4th to 3rd in the Western Conference standings in the win.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to begin at 3:05pm CT.